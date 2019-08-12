Market
Markets closed today on account of Bakri Id
Updated : August 12, 2019 07:48 AM IST
Domestic stock, bond, commodity and forex markets will remain closed on Monday on account of Bakri Id.
On Friday, Indian equities ended higher amid hopes that the government may roll back the recently imposed surcharge on foreign policy investors (FPIs).
Globally, Asian shares fell on Monday morning, while gold prices held firm as investors worried a prolonged Sino-US trade war could tip the world and US economies into recession.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more