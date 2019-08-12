Markets closed today on account of Bakri Id

Domestic stock, bond, commodity and forex markets will remain closed on Monday on account of Bakri Id.

On Friday, Indian equities ended higher amid hopes that the government may roll back the recently imposed surcharge on foreign policy investors (FPIs). The broader NSE Nifty ended 0.7 percent higher at 11,110, while the benchmark BSE Sensex closed 0.7 percent higher at 37,582.

Among sectoral indices, the auto sector posted the biggest gains, rising 2 percent, while finance also surged over 1.5 percent. Metal and pharma gauges declined. On the other hand, Yes Bank was the biggest laggard, cracking 7.91 percent. Tech Mahindra, Tata Motors, Tata Steel, ITC and Sun Pharma too fell up to 2.50 percent.

Globally, Asian shares fell on Monday morning, while gold prices held firm as investors worried a prolonged Sino-US trade war could tip the world and US economies into recession.