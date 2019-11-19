Market
Markets at noon: Sensex gains over 180 points, Nifty above 11,900 led by banking, telecom stocks
Updated : November 19, 2019 01:05 PM IST
Indian shares inched higher on Tuesday, driven by banking and telecom stocks.
At 12:50 pm, the Sensex was trading 189 points higher at 40,473, while the broader Nifty50 index added 51 points to trade at 11,936.
In broader markets, Nifty Midcap was flat, while the Nifty Smallcap index was up 0.6 percent.
