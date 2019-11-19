#SCAyodhaVerdict#TelecomWar#YesBank
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market
Market

Markets at noon: Sensex gains over 180 points, Nifty above 11,900 led by banking, telecom stocks

Updated : November 19, 2019 01:05 PM IST

Indian shares inched higher on Tuesday, driven by banking and telecom stocks.
At 12:50 pm, the Sensex was trading 189 points higher at 40,473, while the broader Nifty50 index added 51 points to trade at 11,936.
In broader markets, Nifty Midcap was flat, while the Nifty Smallcap index was up 0.6 percent.
Markets at noon: Sensex gains over 180 points, Nifty above 11,900 led by banking, telecom stocks
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Vodafone Idea to increase tariffs from December 1

Vodafone Idea to increase tariffs from December 1

Growth in the number of Indian students in the US falls for third straight year

Growth in the number of Indian students in the US falls for third straight year

Jaypee Infratech resolution: NBCC offers 1,426 acres to banks

Jaypee Infratech resolution: NBCC offers 1,426 acres to banks

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV