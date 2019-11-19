Markets at noon: Sensex gains over 180 points, Nifty above 11,900 led by banking, telecom stocks

Indian shares inched higher on Tuesday, driven by banking and telecom stocks. Gains in index heavyweights like Reliance Industries, Axis Bank, TCS, and HDFC Bank lifted the indices.

Meanwhile, Asian share markets were mixed in subdued trade on Tuesday, pending clearer news on whether US-China negotiations will reach a preliminary accord to end the prolonged trade war between the world’s two largest economies.

At 12:50 pm, the Sensex was trading 189 points higher at 40,473, while the broader Nifty50 index added 51 points to trade at 11,936. In broader markets, Nifty Midcap was flat, while the Nifty Smallcap index was up 0.6 percent.

Bharti Airtel rose as much as 5.2 percent to Rs 430.80 per share on the BSE, while Vodafone Idea surged 10 percent to Rs 4.9 per share after the two major mobile network service providers said they planned to raise tariffs from next month.

Among stocks, Bharti Infratel, Bharti Airtel, Cipla, Reliance Industries, and Axis Bank were the top gainers on the Nifty50, while Zee, TCS, M&M, Vedanta, and Hero MotoCorp led the losses.

Major buying was seen in banking stocks with Nifty gaining 0.7 percent, Nifty PSU Bank rising 1.4 percent, and Nifty Private Bank index up 0.7 percent.

While selling was seen in media, metal, auto and fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) sectors. Nifty Media fell 0.8 percent, Nifty Media declined 0.6 percent, Nifty Auto shed 0.45 percent, and Nifty FMCG lost 0.37 percent.