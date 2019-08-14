Markets at close: How the major indices and stocks fared on Wednesday

BSE benchmark Sensex rallied 353 points on Wednesday, driven by gains in index heavyweights ICICI Bank, RIL, HDFC and Infosys amid positive Asian cues. Easing inflation numbers too helped the recovery in domestic market sentiment, traders said.

After surging 515 points during the session, the 30-share Sensex settled 353.37 points or 0.96 percent higher at 37,311.53. It hit an intra-day high of 37,473.61 and a low of 37,000.77.

Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty reclaimed the 11,000 mark, jumping 103.55 points or 0.95 percent to 11,029.40. During the day, it hit a high of 11,078.15 and a low of 10,935.60.

Here's a quick recap of how top market indices and stocks fared on Wenesday:

Frontline indices

Sensex: The Sensex settled 353 points higher, or 0.96 percent, to close Wednesday's trade at 37,311.53. So far this year, the 30-share benchmark BSE index has surged 3.45 percent, adding 1,243 points.

Nifty50: The Nifty50 also gained 103.55 points, or 0.95 percent, to settle at 11,029. So far this year, the broader NSE index has been positive by 167 points, or 1.54 percent.

Key stocks

Tata Consultancy Services: The IT major settled 0.27 percent higher, closing at Rs 2,205.30 per share on NSE.

Reliance Industries: The oil-telecom-retail conglomerates' shares ended 1.04 percent higher, quoting at Rs 1,288 on NSE.

HDFC Bank: The private sector lenders' shares settled 0.34 percent higher in trade today, quoting at Rs 2,227.90 on NSE.

Hindustan Unilever: The FMCG major's stock closed at Rs 1,828 per share, ending 0.18 percent up at close on NSE.

HDFC: The NBFC stock settled at Rs 2,113.90, up 0.66 percent.

Major sectors

Nifty Bank: The banking gauge settled 1.05 percent higher at 28,019, up by 290 points at close. So far this year, Nifty Bank has gained 3.16 percent.

Nifty IT: The IT index ended 0.27 percent higher to settle at 15,466. So far this year, it has gained 7.10 percent.

Nifty FMCG: The consumer goods gauge settled with gains, up by 0.39 percent at 29,839. So far this year, Nifty FMCG has lost 5.50 percent.

Nifty Auto: The index ended higher, surging by 0.92 percent to settle at 6,919. So far this year, it has corrected by almost 25 percent.