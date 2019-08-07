Markets at close: How the major indices and stocks fared on Wednesday

Indian shares ended lower on Wednesday, after the countryâ€™s central bank announced an unconventional 35 basis-point cut in interest rates, signalling concerns over growth outlook for Asiaâ€™s third-biggest economy.

Here's a quick recap of how top market indices and stocks fared on Wednesday:

Frontline indices

Sensex: The Sensex settled 286 points lower, or 0.77 percent, to close Wednesday's trade at 36,690.50. So far this year, the 30-share benchmark BSE index has surged 1.72 percent, adding 622 points.

Nifty50: The Nifty50 also slipped almost 93 points, or 0.85 percent, to settle at 10,855.50. After today's fall, the broader NSE index has turned negative for the year, down by 7 points.

Key stocks

Tata Consultancy Services: The IT major settled 0.18 percent higher, closing at Rs 2,218.90 per share on NSE.

Reliance Industries: The oil-telecom-retail conglomerates' shares ended lower, sharply down by 2.12 percent at close, quoting at Rs 1,104.40 on NSE.

HDFC Bank: The private sector lenders' shares settled lower by 0.42 percent in trade today, quoting at Rs 2,180 on NSE.

Hindustan Unilever: The FMCG major's stock closed at Rs 1,777 per share, ending higher by 1.89 percent at close on NSE.

HDFC: The NBFC stock settled at Rs 2,171, down by 0.88 percent.

Major sectors

Nifty Bank: The banking gauge settled 1.14 percent lower at 27,702, down by 320 points at close. So far this year, Nifty Bank has gained 2 percent.

Nifty IT: The IT index ended 0.44 percent higher to settle at 15,583. So far this year, it has gained 7.92 percent.

Nifty FMCG: The consumer goods gauge settled lower, down by 0.11 percent at 28,814.55. So far this year, Nifty FMCG has lost 5.58 percent.

Nifty Auto: The index ended lower, dipping by 2.16 percent to settle at 6,792.60. So far this year, it has corrected by almost 26 percent.