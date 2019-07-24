Markets at close: How the major indices and stocks fared on Wednesday

Indian shares marked their worst losing streak since mid-May on Wednesday after the International Monetary Fund (IMF) cut its annual growth forecast for the country, with losses seen across the board.

Here's a quick recap of how top market indices and stocks fared on Wednesday:

Frontline indices

Sensex: The Sensex settled 135 points lower, or 0.36 percent, to close Wednesday's trade at 37,847. So far this year, the 30-share benchmark BSE index has surged 4.93 percent, adding 1779 points.

Nifty50: The Nifty50 also slipped by nearly 60 points, or 0.53 percent, to trade at 11,271. So far this year, the broader NSE index has added over 408 points, rising 3.76 percent.

Key stocks

Tata Consultancy Services: The IT major settled 0.71 percent lower, closing at Rs 2,097.55 per share on NSE.

Reliance Industries: The oil-telecom-retail conglomerates' shares ended lower, down by 1.06 percent at close, quoting at Rs 1,260 on NSE.

HDFC Bank: The private sector lenders' shares gained 0.91 percent in trade today, quoting at Rs 2,284 on NSE.

Hindustan Unilever: The FMCG major's stock closed at Rs 1,730.40 per share, up by 2.19 percent at close on NSE.

HDFC: The HDFC group's NBFC stock settled at Rs 2,179.90, rising by 1.94 percent.

Major sectors

Nifty Bank: The banking gauge settled 0.60 percent lower at 28,952, down by almost 176 points at close. So far this year, Nifty Bank has gained 6.60 percent.

Nifty IT: The IT index ended 0.73 percent lower to settle at 15,380.75. So far this year, it has gained 6.51 percent.

Nifty FMCG: The consumer goods gauge settled higher, up 1.60 percent at 28,992.50. So far this year, Nifty FMCG has lost 5 percent.

Nifty Auto: The index ended lower by 1.95 percent to settle at 7,036.70. So far this year, it has corrected by almost 24 percent.