Markets At Close: How the major indices and stocks fared on Wednesday

Indian shares ended largely positive led by bank stocks on Wednesday but off from the day's highs as Reliance Industries weighed on indices. Trade sentiment improved on the back of strong earnings, hopes for another economic booster from the government and positive cues from global markets.

Here's a quick recap of how top market indices and stocks fared on Wednesday:

Frontline indices

Sensex: The Sensex settled 221 points higher, or 0.55 percent, to close Wednesday's trade at 40,470, after touching an all-time intra-day high of 40,606.91 in late-afternoon trade. So far this year, the 30-share benchmark BSE index has surged 12.2 percent, adding 4,401 points.

Nifty50: The Nifty50 added 49 points, or 0.41 percent, to settle at 11,966. So far this year, the broader NSE index has been positive by 1,103.50 points, or 10.16 percent.

Key stocks

Tata Consultancy Services: The IT major settled 0.6 percent lower, closing at Rs 2,188.40 per share on NSE.

Reliance Industries: The oil-telecom-retail conglomerates' shares ended 1.07 percent lower, quoting at Rs 1,432.10 on NSE.

HDFC Bank: The private sector lenders' shares settled 1.42 percent higher in trade today, quoting at Rs 1,257 on NSE.

Hindustan Unilever: The FMCG major's stock closed at Rs 2,179.90 per share, ending 0.36 percent higher at close on NSE.

HDFC: The NBFC stock settled at Rs 2,220.30, up 1.78 percent.

Major sectors

Nifty Bank: The banking gauge settled 1.29 percent higher at 30,609, up 390 points at close. So far this year, Nifty Bank has gained over 12.70 percent.

Nifty IT: The IT index ended 0.18 percent higher to settle at 15,561. So far this year, it has gained over 7.76 percent.

Nifty FMCG: The consumer goods gauge settled with mild gains, up 0.10 percent at 32,393. So far this year, Nifty FMCG has gained nearly 6.15 percent.

Nifty Auto: The index ended flat, up just 0.03 percent to settle at 8,259. So far this year, it has corrected by 10.58 percent.

Nifty Metal: The metal index rose 0.63 percent to settle at 2,633. So far this year, the index has lost 16.52 percent.