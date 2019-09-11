Markets at close: How the major indices and stocks fared on Wednesday

Indian shares ended higher on Wednesday, led by Yes Bank and Tata Motors, while gains in broader Asia amid easing Sino-US tensions also buoyed trading sentiment.

Here's a quick recap of how top market indices and stocks fared on Wednesday:

Frontline indices

Sensex: The Sensex settled 125 points higher, or 0.34 percent, to close Wednesday's trade at 37,271. So far this year, the 30-share benchmark BSE index has surged 3.33 percent, adding 1,202.5 points.

Nifty50: The Nifty50 also gained 33 points, or 0.3 percent, to settle at 11,036. So far this year, the broader NSE index has been positive by 173 points, or 1.6 percent.

Key stocks

Tata Consultancy Services: The IT major settled 1.43 percent lower, closing at Rs 2,151.60 per share on NSE.

Reliance Industries: The oil-telecom-retail conglomerates' shares ended 0.8 percent higher at Rs 1,232 on NSE.

HDFC Bank: The private sector lenders' shares settled flat in trade today, quoting at Rs 2,246 on NSE.

Hindustan Unilever: The FMCG major's stock closed at Rs 1,823.5 per share, ending 0.6 percent lower at close on NSE.

HDFC: The NBFC stock settled flat at Rs 2,066.

Major sectors

Nifty Bank: The banking gauge settled 1 percent higher at 27,776, up by 271.55 points at close. So far this year, Nifty Bank has gained 2.3 percent.

Nifty IT: The IT index ended 1.4 percent lower to settle at 15,702. So far this year, it has gained 8.7 percent.

Nifty FMCG: The consumer goods gauge settled lower, down 0.3 percent at 28,759. So far this year, Nifty FMCG has lost 5.7 percent.

Nifty Auto: The index ended higher, surging 3.6 percent to settle at 7,423.60. So far this year, it has corrected by over 19 percent.