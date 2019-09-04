Markets at close: How the major indices and stocks fared on Wednesday
Updated : September 04, 2019 04:27 PM IST
The 30-share benchmark Sensex settled 162 points up, or 0.44 percent, at 36,724.74.
The broader 50-share NSE index ended with gains at 11,844, up 47 points, or 0.43 percent.
HDFC Bank shares settled 1.49 percent higher in trade today, quoting at Rs 2,244 on NSE.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more