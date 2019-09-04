Markets at close: How the major indices and stocks fared on Wednesday

Indian shares ended higher on Wednesday, as gains in banking and steelmaker shares helped markets recover from earlier losses, with sentiment lifted by easing political tensions in Hong Kong and Europe. Top lenders HDFC Bank Ltd and State Bank of India climbed 1.7 percent and 2.5 percent, respectively. Tata Steel Ltd and JSW Steel Ltd both advanced over 2 percent, while drugmaker Dr. Reddyâ€™s Laboratories Ltd topped gains with a 2.8 percent jump.

Here's a quick recap of how top market indices and stocks fared on Wednesday:

Frontline indices

Sensex: The 30-share benchmark Sensex settled 162 points up, or 0.44 percent, at 36,724.74. So far this year, the BSE index has returned 1.828 percent, rising 656 points.

Nifty50: The broader 50-share NSE index ended with gains at 11,844, up 47 points, or 0.43 percent. So far this year, the Nifty has declined 18 points, correcting 0.16 percent.

Key stocks

Tata Consultancy Services: The IT major settled 0.28 percent lower, closing at Rs 2,245.20 per share on BSE.

Reliance Industries: The oil-telecom-retail conglomerates' shares ended lower, down 0.33 percent at close, quoting at Rs 1,202.40 on NSE.

HDFC Bank: The private sector lenders' shares settled 1.49 percent higher in trade today, quoting at Rs 2,244 on NSE.

Hindustan Unilever: The FMCG major's stock closed at Rs 1,847.95 per share, up 0.33 percent at close on NSE.

HDFC: The HDFC group's NBFC stock settled at Rs 2,099.75, up 0.47 percent.

Major sectors

Nifty Bank: The banking gauge settled 1.12 percent higher at 27,124. So far this year, Nifty Bank has corrected 0.13 percent.

Nifty IT: The IT index ended with marginal gains, up 0.30 percent to settle at 16,032.50. So far this year, it has gained 11 percent.

Nifty FMCG: The consumer goods gauge settled mildly lower, down 0.14 percent at 28,725.65. So far this year, Nifty FMCG has lost 5.87 percent.

Nifty Auto: The index ended lower at 6,782.05. So far this year, it has corrected by 26.57 percent.