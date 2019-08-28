Markets at close: How the major indices and stocks fared on Wednesday

Indian shares snapped a three-day rising streak tracking heavy losses in metals, energy, banking and auto counters amid concerns over a looming global recession. Yes Bank was the biggest loser in the Sensex pack, plunging 7.47 percent, after Moody's Investors Service downgraded the lender's long-term foreign-currency issuer rating, terming the bank's outlook as negative.

Here's a quick recap of how top market indices and stocks fared on Wednesday:

Frontline indices

Sensex: The Sensex settled 189 points lower, or 0.50 percent, to close Wednesday's trade at 37,452. So far this year, the 30-share benchmark BSE index has surged 3.84 percent, adding 1383.51 points.

Nifty50: The Nifty50 also slipped 59 points, or 0.53 percent, to settle at 11,046. So far this year, the broader NSE index has added over 183.55 points, rising 1.69 percent.

Key stocks

Tata Consultancy Services: The IT major settled flat, up by just 0.08 percent, quoting at Rs 2,238.35 per share on NSE.

Reliance Industries: The oil-telecom-retail conglomerates' shares ended lower, up by 1.16 percent at close, quoting at Rs 1,260.05 on NSE.

HDFC Bank: The private sector lenders' shares dipped 0.66 percent in trade today, quoting at Rs 2,245 on NSE.

Hindustan Unilever: The FMCG major's stock closed at Rs 1,827 per share, down 1.85 percent at close on NSE.

HDFC: The NBFC stock settled at Rs 2,189.90, up 0.72 percent.

Major sectors

Nifty Bank: The banking gauge settled 1.14 percent lower at 27,804, sharply down by 322 points at close. So far this year, Nifty Bank has gained 2.37 percent.

Nifty IT: The IT index ended 1.31 percent higher to settle at 15,880. So far this year, it has gained 10 percent.

Nifty FMCG: The consumer goods gauge settled lower, down 0.39 percent at 28,815. So far this year, Nifty FMCG has lost 5.58 percent.

Nifty Auto: The index ended 1.88 percent lower to settle at 7,018.55. So far this year, it has corrected by almost 24 percent.