Markets at close: How the major indices and stocks fared on Wednesday

Indian shares ended lower on Wednesday, tracking losses in Asian peers, as cautious investors awaited more details from the government on curbing economic slowdown before making fresh bets. All sectors ended in red for the day with metal, banking and FMCS indices draging the markets. In broader markets, the Midcap and the Nifty Smallcap indices declined 1.8 percent and 2 percent, respectively.

Here's a quick recap of how top market indices and stocks fared on Wednesday:

Frontline indices

Sensex: The 30-share benchmark Sensex settled 268 points down, or 0.7 percent, at 37,060. So far this year, the BSE index has surged 2.75 percent, adding 992 points.

Nifty50: The broader 50-share NSE index also ended lower at 10,919, down 98 points, or 0.9 percent. So far this year, the Nifty has added over 56 points, rising 0.5 percent.

Key stocks

Tata Consultancy Services: The IT major settled flat, down 0.2 percent, closing at Rs 2,183 per share on NSE.

Reliance Industries: The oil-telecom-retail conglomerates' shares ended in red, falling by 0.4 percent at close, quoting at Rs 1,271 on NSE.

HDFC Bank: The private sector lenders' shares settled were mildly higher, up 0.23 percent in trade today, quoting at Rs 2,225.70 on NSE.

Hindustan Unilever: The FMCG major's stock closed at Rs 1,853 per share, up by 0.5 percent at close on NSE.

HDFC: The HDFC group's NBFC stock settled at Rs 2,069, 1 percent lower.

Major sectors

Nifty Bank: The banking gauge settled 0.9 percent lower at 27,719. So far this year, Nifty Bank has gained 2 percent.

Nifty IT: The IT index ended with mild losses, down 0.13 percent to settle at 15,578. So far this year, it has gained 8 percent.

Nifty FMCG: The consumer goods gauge settled lower, down 0.9 percent at 28,399. So far this year, Nifty FMCG has lost 7 percent.

Nifty Auto: The index ended higher at 7,002, down 0.55 percent. So far this year, it has corrected by 24 percent.