Markets at close: How the major indices and stocks fared on Tuesday

Indian shares slipped on Tuesday, dragged lower by telecoms and automotive stocks, as investors remained wary in the absence of any announcement about a government fiscal stimulus package and ahead of key inflation data.

The fall in domestic markets was in line with declines in broader Asia, as fears about a drawn out Sino-U.S. trade war, protests in Hong Kong and a crash in Argentinaâ€™s peso currency drove investors to safe harbours.

Here's a quick recap of how top market indices and stocks fared on Tuesday:

Frontline indices

Sensex: The 30-share benchmark Sensex settled 628.58 points lower, or down 1.67 percent, at 36,958. So far this year, the BSE index has surged 2.47 percent, adding nearly 890 points.

Nifty50: The broader 50-share NSE index ended sharply lower at 10,926, down 184 points, or 1.65 percent. So far this year, the Nifty has added over just 63 points, rising 0.58 percent.

Key stocks

Tata Consultancy Services: The IT major settled 2.06 percent lower, closing at Rs 2,200 per share on NSE.

Reliance Industries: The oil-telecom-retail conglomerates' shares ended sharply higher, jumping by 9.74 percent at close, quoting at Rs 1,275.30 on NSE.

HDFC Bank: The private sector lenders' shares settled lower by 2.37 percent in trade today, quoting at Rs 2,228 on NSE.

Hindustan Unilever: The FMCG major's stock closed at Rs 1,826.45 per share, down by 0.81 percent at close on NSE.

HDFC: The HDFC group's NBFC stock settled at Rs 2,101.85, plunging 4.96 percent.

Major sectors

Nifty Bank: The banking gauge settled 2.47 percent lower at 27,729. So far this year, Nifty Bank has gained 2.09 percent.

Nifty IT: The IT index ended with losses, down 2.51 percent to settle at 15,424. So far this year, it has gained 6.81 percent.

Nifty FMCG: The consumer goods gauge settled lower, down 1.96 percent at 28,728.50. So far this year, Nifty FMCG has lost nearly 6 percent.

Nifty Auto: The index ended sharply lower at 6,856, down 3.95 percent in trade today. So far this year, it has corrected by nearly 26 percent.