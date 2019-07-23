Markets at close: How the major indices and stocks fared on Tuesday

Indian shares settled lower for a fourth straight session on Tuesday, weighed down by losses in financial stocks, with State Bank of India closing at an over one-month low.

State Bank of India dropped 2.5 percent and was the biggest percentage loser on both the indexes. The Nifty PSU Bank index fell 3.1 percent.

Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd was the top gainer, closing 3.1 percent higher.

Here's a quick recap of how top market indices and stocks fared on Tuesday:

Frontline indices

Sensex: The Sensex ended lower by 48 points, or 0.13 percent, at 37,983. So far this year, the 30-share benchmark BSE index has surged 5.31 percent, adding 1914 points.

Nifty50: The Nifty ended at 11,331, down by 15 points, or 0.13 percent. So far this year, the broader NSE index has added over 468.50 points, rising 4.31 percent.

Key stocks

Tata Consultancy Services: The IT major settled 0.48 percent higher, closing at Rs 2,120 per share on NSE.

Reliance Industries: The oil-telecom-retail conglomerates' shares ended lower, down by 0.43 percent at close, quoting at Rs 1,275 on NSE.

HDFC Bank: The private sector lenders' shares fell 1.38 percent in trade today, quoting at Rs 2,265 on NSE.

Hindustan Unilever: The FMCG major's stock closed at Rs 1,690.05 per share, up by 0.56 percent at close on NSE.

HDFC: The HDFC group's NBFC stock settled at Rs 2,140, slumping by 2.14 percent.

Major sectors

Nifty Bank: The banking gauge settled 0.54 percent lower at 29,128, down by 157 points at close. So far this year, Nifty Bank has gained 7.25 percent.

Nifty IT: The IT index ended 0.29 percent higher to settle at 15,493. So far this year, it has gained 7.29 percent.

Nifty FMCG: The consumer goods gauge settled higher, up 0.96 percent at 28,991. So far this year, Nifty FMCG has lost 5 percent.

Nifty Auto: The index ended lower by 0.60 percent to settle at 7,176. So far this year, it has corrected by 22.29 percent.