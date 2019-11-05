Market
Markets at close: How the major indices and stocks fared on Tuesday
Updated : November 05, 2019 03:46 PM IST
The Sensex settled 54 points lower, or 0.13 percent, to close Tuesday's trade at 40,248.
The Nifty50 lost 24 points, or 0.2 percent, to settle at 11,917.
The banking gauge settled 0.37 percent lower at 30,220, down 113 points at close.
