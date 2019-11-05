Markets at close: How the major indices and stocks fared on Tuesday

Indian shares ended the volatile session on a mildly lower on Tuesday, snapping seven sessions of gains. Gains in index heavyweights like Bajaj Finance, ITC, and HDFC Bank capped major losses in all the other indices.

Here's a quick recap of how top market indices and stocks fared on Tuesday:

Frontline indices

Sensex: The Sensex settled 54 points lower, or 0.13 percent, to close Tuesday's trade at 40,248. So far this year, the 30-share benchmark BSE index has surged 11.6 percent, adding 4,180 points.

Nifty50: The Nifty50 lost 24 points, or 0.2 percent, to settle at 11,917. So far this year, the broader NSE index has been positive by 1,054 points, or 9.7 percent.

Key stocks

Tata Consultancy Services: The IT major settled 0.2 percent higher, closing at Rs 2,198 per share on NSE.

Reliance Industries: The oil-telecom-retail conglomerates' shares ended 0.7 percent lower, quoting at Rs 1,447.5 on NSE.

HDFC Bank: The private sector lenders' shares settled 0.25 percent higher in trade today, quoting at Rs 1,240 on NSE.

Hindustan Unilever: The FMCG major's stock closed at Rs 2,171 per share, ending 0.6 percent higher at close on NSE.

HDFC: The NBFC stock settled at Rs 2,182.55, up 0.06 percent.

Major sectors

Nifty Bank: The banking gauge settled 0.37 percent lower at 30,220, down 113 points at close. So far this year, Nifty Bank has gained over 11.27 percent.

Nifty IT: The IT index ended 0.37 percent lower to settle at 15,533. So far this year, it has gained over 7.6 percent.

Nifty FMCG: The consumer goods gauge settled with gains, up 0.33 percent at 32,361. So far this year, Nifty FMCG has gained nearly 6 percent.

Nifty Auto: The index ended lower, dipping 0.3 percent to settle at 8,256. So far this year, it has corrected by 10.6 percent.

Nifty Metal: The metal index lost 0.9 percent to settle at 2,617. So far this year, the index has lost 17 percent.