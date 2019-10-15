Markets at close: How the major indices and stocks fared on Tuesday

Indian shares ended higher on Tuesday led by gains in banking, auto and metal stocks on US-China trade deal optimism and lower crude oil prices. The Sensex ended 292 points higher at 38,506, while the broader Nifty50 index added 87 points to end the day at 11,428. Eicher Motors, Vedanta, Zee, ONGC, and Hero MotoCorp were the top gainers on the Nifty50, while Bharti Airtel, Infosys, Bharti Infratel, Tata Motors, and JSW Steel led the losses.

Here's a quick recap of how top market indices and stocks fared on Tuesday:

Frontline indices

Sensex: The Sensex settled 292 points higher, or 0.76 percent, to close Monday's trade at 38,506. So far this year, the 30-share benchmark BSE index has surged 6.76 percent, adding 2,438 points.

Nifty50: The Nifty50 also gained 87 points, or 0.77 percent, to settle at 11,428. So far this year, the broader NSE index has been positive by 566 points, or 5.2 percent.

Key stocks

Tata Consultancy Services: The IT major settled 0.83 percent higher, closing at Rs 2,038 per share on NSE.

Reliance Industries: The oil-telecom-retail conglomerates' shares ended 0.45 percent higher, quoting at Rs 1,364 on NSE.

HDFC Bank: The private sector lenders' shares settled 1.6 percent higher in trade today, quoting at Rs 1,224 on NSE.

Hindustan Unilever: The FMCG major's stock closed at Rs 2,060 per share, ending 2.3 percent up at close on NSE.

HDFC: The NBFC stock settled at Rs 2,013, down 0.1 percent.

Major sectors

Nifty Bank: The banking gauge settled 1.3 percent higher at 28,555, up by 373 points at close. So far this year, Nifty Bank has gained 5 percent.

Nifty IT: The IT index ended 0.45 percent lower to settle at 15,208. So far this year, it has gained 5.3 percent.

Nifty FMCG: The consumer goods gauge settled with marginal gains, up 1.1 percent at 30,928. So far this year, Nifty FMCG has gained 1.3 percent.

Nifty Auto: The index ended higher, surging 2.2 percent to settle at 7,688. So far this year, it has corrected by 16.75 percent.