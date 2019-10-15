Markets at close: How the major indices and stocks fared on Tuesday
Updated : October 15, 2019 03:50 PM IST
The Sensex settled 292 points higher, or 0.76 percent, to close Monday's trade at 38,506.
The Nifty50 also gained 87 points, or 0.77 percent, to settle at 11,428.
Nifty Bank settled 1.3 percent higher at 28,555, up by 373 points at close.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more