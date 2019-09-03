Markets at close: How the major indices and stocks fared on Tuesday

Indian shares extended losses on the first trading day of September, as sentiment soured after data last week showed the economy grew at its weakest pace in over six years. Finance stocks were hammered the most, with the Nifty PSU Bank index, which tracks the countryâ€™s state-owned lenders, tumbling as much as 4.1 percent.

Here's a quick recap of how top market indices and stocks fared on Tuesday:

Frontline indices

Sensex: The Sensex settled 769.88 points lower, or 2.06 percent, to close Tuesday's trade at 36,562.91. So far this year, the 30-share benchmark BSE index has surged 1.37 percent, adding 494.58 points.

Nifty50: The Nifty50 also dipped 225.35 points, or 2.04 percent, to settle at 10,797.90. So far this year, the broader NSE index has been negative by 0.60 points, down by 64.65.

Major sectors

Nifty Bank: The banking gauge settled 2.20 percent lower at 26,824, down 603 points at close. So far this year, Nifty Bank has corrected 1.24 percent.

Nifty IT: The IT index ended 0.16 percent lower to settle at 15,984.90. So far this year, it has gained 10.70 percent.

Nifty FMCG: The consumer goods gauge settled lower, down 1.68 percent at 28,766.90. So far this year, Nifty FMCG has lost 5.73 percent.

Nifty Auto: The index ended lower, declining 1.59 percent to settle at 6,897.75. So far this year, it has corrected by almost 25.31 percent.

Nifty Metal: The metal index fell 3.10 percent to settle at 2,218.95. So far this year, the index has lost 29.66 percent.

Key stocks

Tata Consultancy Services: The IT major settled 0.60 percent lower, closing at Rs 2,246 per share on NSE. During the day, it touched a 52-week high of Rs 2296.20.

Reliance Industries: The oil-telecom-retail conglomerates' shares ended lower, sharply down by 3.85 percent at close, quoting at Rs 1,200.45 on NSE.

HDFC Bank: The private sector lenders' shares dipped 1.23 percent in trade today, quoting at Rs 2,200.50 on NSE.

Hindustan Unilever: The FMCG major's stock closed at Rs 1,843.05 per share, ending 2.06 percent at close on NSE.