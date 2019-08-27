Markets at close: How the major indices and stocks fared on Tuesday

Indian shares settled higher for a third straight session on Tuesday, led by auto and banking stocks, as ebbing global trade war worries and expectations of further stimulus supported by a huge dividend from the central bank boosted investor sentiment.

Here's a quick recap of how top market indices and stocks fared on Tuesday:

Frontline indices

Sensex: The 30-share benchmark Sensex settled 147 points higher, or 0.39 percent up, at 37,641. So far this year, the BSE index has surged 4.36 percent, adding 1573 points.

Nifty50: The broader 50-share NSE index also ended higher at 11,115, up 57 points, or 0.52 percent. So far this year, the Nifty has added over 257 points, rising 2.37 percent.

Key stocks

Tata Consultancy Services: The IT major settled sharply lower, down 1.53 percent, closing at Rs 2,241.50 per share on NSE.

Reliance Industries: The oil-telecom-retail conglomerates' shares endedÂ 0.60 percent higher at close, quoting at Rs 1,274.35 on NSE.

HDFC Bank: The private sector lenders' shares settled in the green, up 0.08 percent in trade today, quoting at Rs 2,258 on NSE.

Hindustan Unilever: The FMCG major's stock closed at Rs 1,865 per share, down 0.62 percent at close on NSE.

HDFC: The HDFC group's NBFC stock settled at Rs 2,182.60, rising 1.59 percent.

Major sectors

Nifty Bank: The banking gauge settled 0.63 percent higher at 28,126. So far this year, Nifty Bank has gained 3.5 percent.

Nifty IT: The IT index ended 1.35 percent lower to settle at 15,675. So far this year, it has gained 8.55 percent.

Nifty FMCG: The consumer goods gauge settled 0.76 percent higher at 28,927. So far this year, Nifty FMCG has lost 5.21 percent.

Nifty Auto: The index surged 1.85 percent to settle at 7,152.95. So far this year, it has corrected by 22.55 percent.