Markets at close: How the major indices and stocks fared on Tuesday

Updated : August 20, 2019 03:44 PM IST

The 30-share benchmark Sensex settled 74 points down, or 0.2 percent, at 37,328.
The broader 50-share NSE index ended mildly lower at 11,017, down 37 points, or 0.33 percent.
The banking gauge settled 0.7 percent lower at 27,982.45.
