Markets at close: How the major indices and stocks fared on Tuesday

Indian shares ended marginally lower on Tuesday as cautious investors awaited more details on reports of a corporate tax rate cut by the government before making fresh bets. Losses in the IT and auto stocks were capped by gained in banking and FMCG indices. In broader markets, the Nifty Midcap and the Nifty Smallcap indices declined 0.9 percent and 0.6 percent, respectively.

Here's a quick recap of how top market indices and stocks fared on Tuesday:

Frontline indices

Sensex: The 30-share benchmark Sensex settled 74 points down, or 0.2 percent, at 37,328. So far this year, the BSE index has surged 3.50 percent, adding 1,260 points.

Nifty50: The broader 50-share NSE index ended mildly lower at 11,017, down 37 points, or 0.33 percent. So far this year, the Nifty has added over 154 points, rising 1.4 percent.

Key stocks

Tata Consultancy Services: The IT major settled 1.25 percent higher, closing at Rs 2,190 per share on NSE.

Reliance Industries: The oil-telecom-retail conglomerates' shares ended in red, falling by 1 percent at close, quoting at Rs 1,278.55 on NSE.

HDFC Bank: The private sector lenders' shares settled rose 0.8 percent in trade today, quoting at Rs 2,224 on NSE.

Hindustan Unilever: The FMCG major's stock closed at Rs 1,846 per share, up by 1.4 percent at close on NSE.

HDFC: The HDFC group's NBFC stock settled at Rs 2,090.8, 1 percent lower.

Major sectors

Nifty Bank: The banking gauge settled 0.7 percent lower at 27,982.45. So far this year, Nifty Bank has gained 3 percent.

Nifty IT: The IT index ended with gains, rising 1.2 percent to settle at 15,597.75. So far this year, it has gained 8 percent.

Nifty FMCG: The consumer goods gauge settled lower, down 0.6 percent at 28,670. So far this year, Nifty FMCG has lost 6 percent.

Nifty Auto: The index ended higher at 7,040.50, up 1.2 percent. So far this year, it has corrected by 23.77 percent.