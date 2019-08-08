Markets at close: How the major indices and stocks fared on Thursday

Indian shares rallied in late trading on Thursday and posted their biggest gain in 11 weeks, after reports that the government was planning sops for investors, including a withdrawal of the surcharge on foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) and a re-look at the capital gains tax.

Autos and state-run banks led gains, with the Nifty auto index ending 3 percent higher, its best in over 11 weeks, and the public sector banks index closing up 1.73 percent.

HCL Technologies was the top gainer among the NSE stocks, ending up 6.7 percent, while Tata Steel was the biggest laggard with a drop of 4 percent.

Here's a quick recap of how top market indices and stocks fared on Thursday:

Frontline indices

Sensex: The Sensex settled 637 points higher, or 1.74 percent, to close Thursday's trade at 37,327. So far this year, the 30-share benchmark BSE index has surged 3.49 percent, adding 1,259 points.

Nifty50: The Nifty50 also gained 177 points, or 1.63 percent, to settle at 11,032. So far this year, the broader NSE index has been positive by 170 points, or 1.56 percent.

Key stocks

Tata Consultancy Services: The IT major settled 1.82 percent higher, closing at Rs 2,253.80 per share on NSE.

Reliance Industries: The oil-telecom-retail conglomerates' shares ended 4.26 percent higher, sharply up by 4.26 percent at close, quoting at Rs 1,156.65 on NSE.

HDFC Bank: The private sector lenders' shares settled 2.55 percent higherin trade today, quoting at Rs 2,39.80 on NSE.

Hindustan Unilever: The FMCG major's stock closed at Rs 1,802.30 per share, ending 1.41 percent at close on NSE.

HDFC: The NBFC stock settled at Rs 2,176.30, up 0.05 percent.

Major sectors

Nifty Bank: The banking gauge settled 1.47 percent higher at 28,110.45, up by 408 points at close. So far this year, Nifty Bank has gained 3.50 percent.

Nifty IT: The IT index ended 1.83 percent higher to settle at 15,868. So far this year, it has gained 9.89 percent.

Nifty FMCG: The consumer goods gauge settled with gains, up by 1.10 percent at 29,132. So far this year, Nifty FMCG has lost 4.54 percent.

Nifty Auto: The index ended higher, surging by 3.03 percent to settle at 6,998.45. So far this year, it has corrected by almost 24 percent.