Markets at close: How the major indices and stocks fared on Thursday

Indian equity indices, the BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50, fail to hold intra-day gains and ended lower for a sixth straight session on Thursday, dragged by losses in Reliance Industries and Tata Motors. Selling in Bajaj Finance and Bajaj Finserv too weighed on indices.

Here's a quick recap of how top market indices and stocks fared on Thursday:

Frontline indices

Sensex: The Sensex settled 16 points lower, or 0.04 percent, to close Thursday's trade at 37,831. So far this year, the 30-share benchmark BSE index has surged 4.89 percent, adding 1762 points.

Nifty50: The Nifty50 also slipped by 19 points, or 0.17 percent, to trade at 11,252. So far this year, the broader NSE index has added over 389 points, rising 3.59 percent.

Key stocks

Tata Consultancy Services: The IT major settled 1.5 percent higher, closing at Rs 2,128.25 per share on NSE.

Reliance Industries: The oil-telecom-retail conglomerates' shares ended sharply lower, down by 1.91 percent at close, quoting at Rs 1,235 on NSE.

HDFC Bank: The private sector lenders' shares gained 0.44 percent in trade today, quoting at Rs 2,291 on NSE.

Hindustan Unilever: The FMCG major's stock closed at Rs 1,733 per share, up by 0.25 percent at close on NSE.

HDFC: The NBFC stock settled at Rs 2,194, rising by 0.45 percent.

Major sectors

Nifty Bank: The banking gauge settled 0.31 percent higher at 29,043, down by almost 176 points at close. So far this year, Nifty Bank has gained 6.93 percent.

Nifty IT: The IT index ended 0.61 percent higher to settle at 15,474. So far this year, it has gained 7.16 percent.

Nifty FMCG: The consumer goods gauge settled flat, down 0.03 percent at 28,983.55. So far this year, Nifty FMCG has lost 5.02 percent.

Nifty Auto: The index ended lower by 0.37 percent to settle at 7,010.55. So far this year, it has corrected by almost 24.09 percent.