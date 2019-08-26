Markets at close: How the major indices and stocks fared on Monday
Updated : August 26, 2019 04:07 PM IST
The 30-share benchmark Sensex settled 793 points higher, or 2.16 percent up, at 37,494.
The broader 50-share NSE index also ended higher at 11,058, up 228.50 points, or 2.11 percent.
HDFC Bank shares settled sharply higher, up 4.45 percent in trade today, quoting at Rs 2,259 on NSE.
