Markets at close: How the major indices and stocks fared on Monday

Indian shares settled Monday's trade with sharp gains, with benchmark equity indices posting the biggest single-day gain in three months, boosted by the government's attempts to revive the economy. The Nifty ended above 11000 after three sessions, while the Sensex also settled at a two-week high.

Here's a quick recap of how top market indices and stocks fared on Monday:

Frontline indices

Sensex: The 30-share benchmark Sensex settled 793 points higher, or 2.16 percent up, at 37,494. So far this year, the BSE index has surged 3.95 percent, adding 1426 points.

Nifty50: The broader 50-share NSE index also ended higher at 11,058, up 228.50 points, or 2.11 percent. So far this year, the Nifty has added over 195 points, rising 1.8 percent.

Key stocks

Tata Consultancy Services: The IT major settled higher, up 0.86 percent, closing at Rs 2,267 per share on NSE.

Reliance Industries: The oil-telecom-retail conglomerates' shares ended in the red, falling by 0.85 percent at close, quoting at Rs 1,265 on NSE.

HDFC Bank: The private sector lenders' shares settled sharply higher, up 4.45 percent in trade today, quoting at Rs 2,259 on NSE.

Hindustan Unilever: The FMCG major's stock closed at Rs 1,882 per share, up by 1.19 percent at close on NSE.

HDFC: The HDFC group's NBFC stock settled at Rs 2,150, jumping 5.20 percent.

Major sectors

Nifty Bank: The banking gauge settled 3.68 percent higher at 27,951. So far this year, Nifty Bank has gained 3 percent.

Nifty IT: The IT index ended with marginal gains, up 0.47 percent to settle at 15,890. So far this year, it has gained 10 percent.

Nifty FMCG: The consumer goods gauge settled 1.59 percent higher at 28,708. So far this year, Nifty FMCG has lost 6 percent.

Nifty Auto: The index ended higher at 7,023, up 0.49 percent. So far this year, it has corrected by 24 percent.