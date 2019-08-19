Markets at close: How the major indices and stocks fared on Monday

Indian shares ended mildly higher on Monday, tracking gains in Asian peers, with pharma and IT indices leading the gains. However, losses in banking and auto stocks capped the gains. In broader markets, the Nifty Midcap and the Nifty Smallcap indices advanced 0.26 percent and 0.4 percent, respectively.

Here's a quick recap of how top market indices and stocks fared on Monday:

Frontline indices

Sensex: The 30-share benchmark Sensex settled 52 points up, or 0.14 percent, at 37,402.49. So far this year, the BSE index has surged 3.70 percent, adding 1334 points.

Nifty50: The broader 50-share NSE index ended mildly up at 11,054, up just 6.10 points, or 0.06 percent. So far this year, the Nifty has added over 191 points, rising 1.76 percent.

Key stocks

Tata Consultancy Services: The IT major settled 0.04 percent up, closing at Rs 2,166 per share on NSE.

Reliance Industries: The oil-telecom-retail conglomerates' shares ended higher, rising by 0.94 percent at close, quoting at Rs 1,290 on NSE.

HDFC Bank: The private sector lenders' shares settled lower by 0.75 percent in trade today, quoting at Rs 2,210.95 on NSE.

Hindustan Unilever: The FMCG major's stock closed at Rs 1,823 per share, down by 0.31 percent at close on NSE.

HDFC: The HDFC group's NBFC stock settled at Rs 2,110.90, up by 0.52 percent.

Major sectors

Nifty Bank: The banking gauge settled 0.11 percent lower at 08,186. So far this year, Nifty Bank has gained 3.78 percent.

Nifty IT: The IT index ended with gains, rising 0.32 percent to settle at 15,415. So far this year, it has gained 6.75 percent.

Nifty FMCG: The consumer goods gauge settled lower, down 0.18 percent at 28,837.50. So far this year, Nifty FMCG has lost 5.5 percent.

Nifty Auto: The index ended lower at 6,959. So far this year, it has corrected by 24.65 percent.