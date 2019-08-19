Moneycontrol Pro#AutoWoes#RakeshJhunjhunwala#IncomeTax
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market
Market

Markets at close: How the major indices and stocks fared on Monday

Updated : August 19, 2019 04:11 PM IST

The 30-share benchmark Sensex settled 52 points up, or 0.14 percent, at 37,402.49.
The broader 50-share NSE index ended mildly up at 11,054, up just 6.10 points, or 0.06 percent.
The Nifty Midcap and the Nifty Smallcap indices advanced 0.26 percent and 0.4 percent, respectively.
Markets at close: How the major indices and stocks fared on Monday
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

CLSA's top stock ideas in auto sector after Q1 earnings

CLSA's top stock ideas in auto sector after Q1 earnings

FASTags mandatory from Dec 1: Here's how to buy and recharge the RFID tags

FASTags mandatory from Dec 1: Here's how to buy and recharge the RFID tags

Promoter pledge holdings in these stocks increased and declined the most in Q1

Promoter pledge holdings in these stocks increased and declined the most in Q1

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV