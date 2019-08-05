Markets at close: How the major indices and stocks fared on Monday

Indian shares on Monday ended at a fresh five-month low, amid a global sell-off after US President Donald Trump’s decision to impose tariffs on more Chinese imports, while New Delhi’s move to scrap special status of the disputed Kashmir region also spooked investors.

Most sectors traded in the red, with banking and media stocks leading the declines. The Nifty bank index closed down 1.97 percent and the media index dropped 3.38 percent to its worst close in over five years.

Yes Bank was the session’s top laggard, diving 8.4 percent to its worst finish in over five years, while Tata Motors ended 5.2 percent lower.

Among gainers were IT stocks, buoyed by the rupee that weakened to a five-month low. The IT index ended 0.63 percent higher, led by gains in heavyweight Tata Consultancy Services, which closed up 1.7 percent.

The volatility index ended 9.2 percent higher.

Here's a quick recap of how top market indices and stocks fared on Monday:

Frontline indices

Sensex: The Sensex settled 418 points lower, or 1.13 percent, to close Monday's trade at 36,699.84. So far this year, the 30-share benchmark BSE index has surged 1.75 percent, adding 631.51 points.

Nifty50: The Nifty50 also dipped 135 points, or 1.23 percent, to settle at 10,862.60. So far this year, the broader NSE index has turned negative by just 0.05 points.

Key stocks

Tata Consultancy Services: The IT major settled 1.57 percent higher, closing at Rs 2,240 per share on NSE.

Reliance Industries: The oil-telecom-retail conglomerates' shares ended lower, sharply down by 3.66 percent at close, quoting at Rs 1,141 on NSE.

HDFC Bank: The private sector lenders' shares dipped 1.80 percent in trade today, quoting at Rs 2,174.60 on NSE.

Hindustan Unilever: The FMCG major's stock closed at Rs 1,741 per share, ending mildly up by 0.20 percent at close on NSE.

HDFC: The NBFC stock settled at Rs 2,174.60, up 1.80 percent.

Major sectors

Nifty Bank: The banking gauge settled 1.97 percent lower at 27,648, down by 557 points at close. So far this year, Nifty Bank has gained 1.80 percent.

Nifty IT: The IT index ended 0.6 percent higher to settle at 15,518. So far this year, it has gained 7.47 percent.

Nifty FMCG: The consumer goods gauge settled lower, down by 0.53 percent at 28,777.55. So far this year, Nifty FMCG has lost 5.70 percent.

Nifty Auto: The index ended lower, declining by 1.29 percent to settle at 6,844.60. So far this year, it has corrected by almost 26 percent.