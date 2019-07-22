Markets at close: How the major indices and stocks fared on Monday

Indian shares fell to their lowest since mid-May on Monday, dragged by banking bellwether HDFC Bank Ltd after it reported a slowdown in loan growth and a hit to asset quality. Yes Bank Ltd snapped three sessions of losses to trade 8.7 percent higher. The stock was the top gainer on the indexes.

Here's a quick recap of how top market indices and stocks fared on Monday:

Frontline indices

Sensex: The Sensex tumbled almost 306 points, or 0.80 percent, at 38,031. So far this year, the 30-share benchmark BSE index has surged 5.44 percent, adding 1963 points.

Nifty50: The Nifty ended at 11,346, down by 73 points, or 0.64 percent. So far this year, the broader NSE index has added over 483 points, rising 4.45 percent.

Key stocks

Tata Consultancy Services: The IT major settled 1.45 percent higher, closing at Rs 2,107.15 per share on NSE.

Reliance Industries: The oil-telecom-retail conglomerates' shares ended higher, surging by 2.33 percent at close, quoting at Rs 1,278.10 on NSE.

HDFC Bank: The private sector lenders' shares fell 3.07 percent in trade today, quoting at Rs 2,302.80 on NSE.

Hindustan Unilever: The FMCG major's stock closed at Rs 1,684.70 per share, down by 2.08 percent at close on NSE.

HDFC: The HDFC group's NBFC stock settled at Rs 2,182.30, slumping by 5.26 percent.

Major sectors

Nifty Bank: The banking gauge settled 1.63 percent lower at 29,285, down by 485 points at close. So far this year, Nifty Bank has gained 7.82 percent.

Nifty IT: The IT index ended 0.42 percent higher to settle at 15,448. So far this year, it has gained 6.98 percent.

Nifty FMCG: The consumer goods gauge settled lower, down 1.08 percent at 28,715. So far this year, Nifty FMCG has lost 5.90 percent.

Nifty Auto: The index ended up by 0.38 percent to settle at 7,220. So far this year, it has corrected by 21.82 percent.