Indian market erased all their day's gains and closed in the red after two fresh cases of Coronavirus were confirmed in India - one in Delhi and another in Telangana. The Sensex slipped 939 points from day's high while Nifty ended 300 points from highs.

Here's a quick recap of how top market indices and stocks fared on Monday:

Frontline indices

Sensex: The Sensex closed 153.27 points, or 0.40 percent lower at 38,144.20.

Nifty50: The broader NSE Nifty fell 69.05 points or 0.62 per cent to end at 11,132.75.

Key stocks

Tata Consultancy Services: The IT major settled 0.01 percent lower, closing at Rs 2,000 per share on NSE.

Reliance Industries: The oil-telecom-retail conglomerates' shares ended 0.50 percent lower, quoting at Rs 1,322 on NSE.

HDFC Bank: The private sector lenders' shares settled 0.62 percent higher in trade today, quoting at Rs 1,185 on NSE.

Hindustan Unilever: The FMCG major's stock closed at Rs 2,167.90 per share, down 0.31 percent at close on NSE.

HDFC: The NBFC stock settled at Rs 2,183.70, ending 0.37 percent higher.

Major sectors

Nifty Bank: The banking gauge settled 0.96 percent lower at 28,868.40.

Nifty IT: The IT index ended 1.41 percent higher to settle at 15,427.65.

Nifty FMCG: The consumer goods gauge settled 0.58 percent up at 29,138.90.

Nifty Auto: The index ended 0.68 percent lower to settle at 6,856.90.

Nifty Metal: The metal index lost 2.16 percent to settle at2,197.60.