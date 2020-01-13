Markets at close: How the major indices and stocks fared on Monday

Indian shares ended at record close on Monday, with Infosys leading gains, rising 4.5 percent after the IT bellwether beat quarterly profit estimates and cleared its top executives of financial misconduct allegations.

In intra-day deals, the Sensex rose as much as 300 points to a new high of 41,899 versus its previous high of 41809.96, hit on December 20. Nifty also hit a record high for the second straight session. It jumped 81 points to its record high of 12,337.75.

Here's a quick recap of how top market indices and stocks fared on Monday:

Frontline indices

Sensex: The Sensex settled 260 points higher, or 0.6 percent, to close Friday's trade at 41,859. So far this year, the 30-share benchmark BSE index has gained 1.5 percent, rising over 600 points.

Nifty50: The Nifty50 climbed 73 points, or 0.6 percent, to settle at 12,329. So far this year, the broader NSE index has gained 160 points or 1.3 percent.

Key stocks

Tata Consultancy Services: The IT major settled 0.9 percent lower, closing at Rs 2,193 per share on NSE.

Reliance Industries: The oil-telecom-retail conglomerates' shares ended 0.5 percent lower, quoting at Rs 1,539 on NSE.

HDFC Bank: The private sector lenders' shares settled 0.34 percent higher in trade today, quoting at Rs 1,287 on NSE.

Hindustan Unilever: The FMCG major's stock closed at Rs 1,995 per share, up 2 percent at close on NSE.

HDFC: The NBFC stock settled at Rs 2,461, up 0.16 percent.

Major sectors

Nifty Bank: The banking gauge settled flat, up just 0.25 percent at 32,177, 80 points higher at close. So far this year, Nifty Bank has gained 0.05 percent.

Nifty IT: The IT index ended 1.7 percent higher to settle at 16,226. So far this year, it has gained over 3.5 percent.

Nifty FMCG: The consumer goods gauge settled 1.1 percent higher at 30,713. So far this year, Nifty FMCG has gained nearly 2 percent.

Nifty Auto: The index ended 0.13 percent higher to settle at 8,236. So far this year, it has corrected by 0.15 percent.

Nifty Metal: The metal index gained 1.1 percent to settle at 2,874. So far this year, the index has gained around 2.5 percent.