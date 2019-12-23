Markets at close: How the major indices and stocks fared on Monday

Indian shares ended nearly unchanged on Monday, tracking subdued global markets ahead of year-end holidays, while gains in local auto stocks were offset by losses in public sector banks.

Here's a quick recap of how top market indices and stocks fared on Monday:

Frontline indices

Sensex: The Sensex settled 39 points lower, or 0.09 percent, to close Monday's trade at 41,642. So far this year, the 30-share benchmark BSE index has surged 15.5 percent, adding 5,574 points.

Nifty50: The Nifty50 lost 9 points, or 0.07 percent, to settle at 12,262. So far this year, the broader NSE index has been positive by 1,400 points, or almost 13 percent.

Key stocks

Tata Consultancy Services: The IT major settled higher, up 0.54 percent, closing at Rs 2,234.50 per share on NSE.

Reliance Industries: The oil-telecom-retail conglomerates' shares ended 1.88 percent lower, quoting at Rs 1,569.30 on NSE.

HDFC Bank: The private sector lenders' shares settled 0.37 percent higher in trade today, quoting at Rs 1,300.95 on NSE.

Hindustan Unilever: The FMCG major's stock closed flat at Rs 1,949.25 per share, up 0.11 percent at close on NSE.

HDFC: The NBFC stock settled at Rs 2,430.95, up 1.09 percent.

Major sectors

Nifty Bank: The banking gauge settled lower at 32,339, down 45.50 percent at close. So far this year, Nifty Bank has gained over 19 percent.

Nifty IT: The IT index gained 0.13 percent to settle at 15,865. So far this year, it has gained 10 percent.

Nifty FMCG: The consumer goods gauge settled 0.46 percent lower at 30,218. So far this year, Nifty FMCG has lost almost a percent.

Nifty Auto: The index ended 0.58 percent lower to settle at 8,180.50. So far this year, it has corrected by 11.5 percent.

Nifty Metal: The metal index gended flat to settle at 2,706.35. So far this year, the index has lost over 14.2 percent.