Markets at close: How the major indices and stocks fared on Monday

Indian shares ended higher on Monday, extending gains for the seventh straight session, amid reports of further tax reforms. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, on Sunday, that India is committed to improving its tax regime.

The Sensex ended the day with 137 points higher at its new closing high of 40,302, versus its previous closing high of 40,267, hit on June 3. While the broader Nifty50 index added 55 points to end the day at 11,945.

Here's a quick recap of how top market indices and stocks fared on Monday:

Frontline indices

Sensex: The Sensex settled 137 points higher, or 0.34 percent, to close Monday's trade at record closing high of 40,302. So far this year, the 30-share benchmark BSE index has surged 11.7 percent, adding 4,233 points.

Nifty50: The Nifty50 added 55 points, or 0.4 percent, to settle at 11,941. So far this year, the broader NSE index has been positive by 1,079 points, or 9.9 percent.

Key stocks

Tata Consultancy Services: The IT major settled 0.3 percent lower, closing at Rs 2,194 per share on NSE.

Reliance Industries: The oil-telecom-retail conglomerates' shares ended 0.26 percent higher, quoting at Rs 1,460.65 on NSE.

HDFC Bank: The private sector lenders' shares settled 0.17 percent lower in trade today, quoting at Rs 1,238 on NSE.

Hindustan Unilever: The FMCG major's stock closed at Rs 2,154 per share, ending 1.1 percent lower at close on NSE.

HDFC: The NBFC stock settled at Rs 2,180, up 2.4 percent.

Major sectors

Nifty Bank: The banking gauge settled flat at 30,332, up 1.4 points at close. So far this year, Nifty Bank has gained over 11.7 percent.

Nifty IT: The IT index ended 0.78 percent higher to settle at 15,592. So far this year, it has gained over 7.8 percent.

Nifty FMCG: The consumer goods gauge settled with losses, down 0.6 percent at 32,252. So far this year, Nifty FMCG has gained nearly 5.7 percent.

Nifty Auto: The index ended lower, dipping 1.3 percent to settle at 8,280. So far this year, it has corrected by 10.3 percent.

Nifty Metal: The metal index surged 2.8 percent to settle at 2,634. So far this year, the index has lost 16.24 percent.