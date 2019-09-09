Markets at close: How the major indices and stocks fared on Monday

Indian shares ended higher on Monday led by gains in banking and auto stocks, amid easing US-China trade tensions.

Here's a quick recap of how top market indices and stocks fared on Monday:

Frontline indices

Sensex: The Sensex settled 164 points higher, or 0.44 percent, to close Monday's trade at 37,145. So far this year, the 30-share benchmark BSE index has surged 3 percent, adding 1,077 points.

Nifty50: The Nifty50 also gained 57 points, or 0.5 percent, to settle at 11,003. So far this year, the broader NSE index has been positive by 140 points, or 1.3 percent.

Key stocks

Tata Consultancy Services: The IT major settled 0.6 percent lower, closing at Rs 2,185 per share on NSE.

Reliance Industries: The oil-telecom-retail conglomerates' shares ended flat at Rs 1,221.70 on NSE.

HDFC Bank: The private sector lenders' shares settled flat in trade today, quoting at Rs 2,245.15 on NSE.

Hindustan Unilever: The FMCG major's stock closed at Rs 1,835 per share, ending 0.9 percent higher at close on NSE.

HDFC: The NBFC stock settled at Rs 2,066.70, up 1.24 percent.

Major sectors

Nifty Bank: The banking gauge settled 0.94 percent higher at 27,505, up by 257 points at close. So far this year, Nifty Bank has gained 1.3 percent.

Nifty IT: The IT index ended 0.72 percent lower to settle at 15,919. So far this year, it has gained 10.24 percent.

Nifty FMCG: The consumer goods gauge settled higher, up 0.7 percent at 28,846. So far this year, Nifty FMCG has lost 5.5 percent.

Nifty Auto: The index ended higher, surging 0.9 percent to settle at 7,165. So far this year, it has corrected by over 22 percent.