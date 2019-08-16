Markets at close: How the major indices and stocks fared on Friday

Indian benchmark indices ended flat on Friday, as gains in banking and auto stocks were capped by losses in IT stocks. The indices ended over 0.6 percent lower for the week.

Meanwhile, world stocks rose as expectations grew of further stimulus by central banks, offsetting worries about slowing economic growth, which intensified this week.

Here's a quick recap of how top market indices and stocks fared on Friday:

Frontline indices

Sensex: The Sensex settled 39 points higher, or 0.10 percent, to close Friday's trade at 37,350. So far this year, the 30-share benchmark BSE index has surged 3.55 percent, adding 1,282 points.

Nifty50: The Nifty50 gained 18 points, or 0.17 percent, to settle at 11,048. So far this year, the broader NSE index has been positive by 185 points, or 1.71 percent.

Key stocks

Tata Consultancy Services: The IT major settled 1.92 percent lower, closing at Rs 2,162 per share on NSE.

Reliance Industries: The oil-telecom-retail conglomerates' shares ended 0.76 percent lower at close, quoting at Rs 1,278.50 on NSE.

HDFC Bank: The private sector lenders' shares settled 0.25 percent lower in trade today, quoting at Rs 2,224 on NSE.

Hindustan Unilever: The FMCG major's stock closed at Rs 1,826.75 per share, down 0.67 percent at close on NSE.

HDFC: The NBFC stock settled at Rs 2,099, down 0.88 percent.

Major sectors

Nifty Bank: The banking gauge settled 0.71 percent higher at 28,217, up by 198 points at close. So far this year, Nifty Bank has gained 3.89 percent.

Nifty IT: The IT index ended 0.65 percent lower to settle at 15,365. So far this year, it has gained 6.41 percent.

Nifty FMCG: The consumer goods gauge settled with marginal gains, up by 0.17 percent at 28,890. So far this year, Nifty FMCG has lost 5.33 percent.

Nifty Auto: The index ended higher, surging by 1.15 percent to settle at 6,998.45. So far this year, it has corrected by almost 24 percent.