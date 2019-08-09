Markets at close: How the major indices and stocks fared on Friday

Indian shares ended at two-week high on Friday with the broader 50-share NSE Nifty settling above 11,100 after six sessions. The 30-share benchmark settled 255 points higher after a trading range of 400 points.Â The Nifty MidCap index outperformed its frontline peer, rising almost a percent higher.

Here's a quick recap of how top market indices and stocks fared on Friday:

Frontline indices

Sensex: The Sensex settled 254.55 points higher, or 0.68 percent, to close Friday's trade at 37,582. So far this year, the 30-share benchmark BSE index has surged 4.20 percent, adding 1,513.58 points.

Nifty50: The Nifty50 also gained 77 points, or 0.70 percent, to settle at 11,109.65. So far this year, the broader NSE index has been positive by 247 points, or 2.27 percent.

Key stocks

Tata Consultancy Services: The IT major settled 0.58 percent lower, closing at Rs 2,245 per share on NSE.

Reliance Industries: The oil-telecom-retail conglomerates' shares ended 0.75 percent higher at close, quoting at Rs 1,161 on NSE.

HDFC Bank: The private sector lenders' shares settled 2.32 percent higher in trade today, quoting at Rs 2,285 on NSE.

Hindustan Unilever: The FMCG major's stock closed at Rs 1,838 per share, ending 1.94 percent at close on NSE.

HDFC: The NBFC stock settled at Rs 2,214, up 1.45 percent.

Major sectors

Nifty Bank: The banking gauge settled 1.14 percent higher at 28,432, up by 321.45 points at close. So far this year, Nifty Bank has gained 4.68 percent.

Nifty IT: The IT index ended 0.29 percent lower to settle at 15,821. So far this year, it has gained 9.56 percent.

Nifty FMCG: The consumer goods gauge settled with gains, up by 0.58 percent at 29,302. So far this year, Nifty FMCG has lost 4 percent.

Nifty Auto: The index ended higher, surging by 1.99 percent to settle at 7,137.40. So far this year, it has corrected by almost 23 percent.