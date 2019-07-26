Markets at close: How the major indices and stocks fared on Friday

Indian shares recovered from early losses on Friday and snapped six straight sessions of declines, driven by a rally in financial and auto stocks. Private-sector lender Yes Bank Ltd closed 9.6 percent higher and was the top percentage gainer on both indexes. Bajaj Finance Ltd climbed 7.2 percent, while Bajaj Finserv Ltd advanced 6.7 percent.

Bajaj Auto Ltd rose 2.8 percent after beating expectations for quarterly profit. Eicher Motors Ltd rose 4.6 percent and Hero MotoCorp Ltd climbed 3.4 percent, pushing the Nifty Auto Index 2.2 percent higher. Meanwhile, miner Vedanta Ltd fell 4.3 percent ahead of its quarterly results.

Here's a quick recap of how top market indices and stocks fared on Friday:

Frontline indices

Sensex: The Sensex settled 52 points higher, or 0.14 percent, to close Friday's trade at 37,883. So far this year, the 30-share benchmark BSE index has surged 5.03 percent, adding 1,814 points.

Nifty50: The Nifty50 also added 32 points, or 0.29 percent, to settle at 11,284. So far this year, the broader NSE index has added over 422 points, rising 3.88 percent.

Key stocks

Tata Consultancy Services: The IT major settled 0.72 percent lower, closing at Rs 2,112.65 per share on NSE.

Reliance Industries: The oil-telecom-retail conglomerates' shares ended sharply lower, down by 1.18 percent at close, quoting at Rs 1,217 on NSE.

HDFC Bank: The private sector lenders' shares dipped 0.44 percent in trade today, quoting at Rs 2,276 on NSE.

Hindustan Unilever: The FMCG major's stock closed at Rs 1,730 per share, slipping by 0.38 percent at close on NSE.

HDFC: The NBFC stock settled at Rs 2,165, down by 1.38 percent.

Major sectors

Nifty Bank: The banking gauge settled 0.97 percent higher at 29,325, up by 282 points at close. So far this year, Nifty Bank has gained 7.97 percent.

Nifty IT: The IT index ended 0.82 percent lower to settle at 15,348. So far this year, it has gained 6.29 percent.

Nifty FMCG: The consumer goods gauge settled higher, up by 0.55 percent at 29,142. So far this year, Nifty FMCG has lost 4.50 percent.

Nifty Auto: The index ended higher by 2.15 percent to settle at 7,161.50. So far this year, it has corrected by almost 22.46 percent.