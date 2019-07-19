Markets at close: How the major indices and stocks fared on Friday

Indian shares fell sharply on Friday to close at their worst levels since mid-May, as investors fretted over weak corporate earnings and the government’s refusal to tweak the surcharge on foreign investors. Financial and auto stocks accounted for most of the losses.

Here's a quick recap of how top market indices and stocks fared on Friday:

Frontline indices

Sensex: The 30-share benchmark Sensex tumbled 560 points lower, or 1.44 percent, at 38,337. So far this year, the BSE index has surged 6.3 percent, adding 2,268 points.

Nifty50: The broader 50-share NSE index ended lower at 11,419, down by 177 points, or 1.53 percent. So far this year, the Nifty has added over 556 points, rising 5.12 percent.

Key stocks

Tata Consultancy Services: The IT major settled 0.68 percent higher, closing at Rs 2,079.90 per share on NSE.

Reliance Industries: The oil-telecom-retail conglomerates' shares ended lower, down by 0.70 percent at close, quoting at Rs 1,253 on NSE.

HDFC Bank: The private sector lenders' shares fell 1.34 percent in trade today, quoting at Rs 2,379.50 on NSE.

Hindustan Unilever: The FMCG major's stock closed at Rs 1,730 per share, down by 0.53 percent at close on NSE.

HDFC: The HDFC group's NBFC stock settled at Rs 2,302, down by 1.10 percent.

Major sectors

Nifty Bank: The banking gauge settled 2.17 percent lower at 29,770, down by 660 points at close. So far this year, Nifty Bank has gained 9.61 percent.

Nifty IT: The IT index ended 0.74 percent lower to settle at 15,383.65. So far this year, it has gained 6.53 percent.

Nifty FMCG: The consumer goods gauge settled lower, down 1.78 percent at 29,027.55. So far this year, Nifty FMCG has lost 4.88 percent.

Nifty Auto: The index fell sharply by 3.31 percent to settle at 7,192.75. So far this year, it has corrected by 22.12 percent.