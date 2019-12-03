Markets at close: How major stocks and indices fared on Tuesday

Indian shares ended lower on Tuesday with the Nifty below 12,000 levels dragged by banking, metal and auto stocks. Losses in index heavyweights like HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, L&T, and IndusInd Bank majorly contributed to the fall.

The Sensex ended 127 points lower at 40,675, while the Nifty50 index ended 54 points lower at 11,994. Broader markets underperformed benchmark indices with Nifty Midcap and Nifty Smallcap indices down 1.1 percent and 0.7 percent, respectively.

Among stocks, Bajaj Auto, TCS, Bajaj Finserv, Kotak Bank and Infosys were the top gainers on the Nifty50, while Bharti Infratel, Yes Bank, Tata Steel, Adani Ports, and Zee led the losses.

Here's a quick recap of how top market indices and stocks fared on Tuesday:

Frontline indices

Sensex: The Sensex settled 127 points lower, or 0.3 percent, to close Tuesday's trade at 40,675. So far this year, the 30-share benchmark BSE index has surged nearly 13 percent, adding over 4,600 points.

Nifty50: The Nifty50 lost 54 points, or 0.45 percent, to settle at 11,994. So far this year, the broader NSE index has been positive by over 1,100 points, or over 10 percent.

Key stocks

Reliance Industries: The oil-telecom-retail conglomerates' shares ended 0.3 percent lower, quoting at Rs 1,582 on NSE.

Tata Consultancy Services: The IT major settled 1.6 percent higher, closing at Rs 2,053 per share on NSE.

HDFC Bank: The private sector lenders' shares settled 0.84 percent lower in trade today, quoting at Rs 1,255 on NSE.

Hindustan Unilever: The FMCG major's stock closed at Rs 2,026 per share, ending 0.84 percent lower at close on NSE.

HDFC: The NBFC stock settled at Rs 2,322, up 0.66 percent.

Major sectors

Nifty Bank: The banking gauge settled 0.8 percent lower at 31,613, down 258 points at close. So far this year, Nifty Bank has gained over 16 percent.

Nifty IT: The IT index added 0.46 percent to settle at 14,921. So far this year, it has gained almost over 3 percent.

Nifty FMCG: The consumer goods gauge settled 0.7 percent lower at 30,677. So far this year, Nifty FMCG has gained half a percent.

Nifty Auto: The index ended 0.61 percent lower to settle at 7,964. So far this year, it has corrected by around 14 percent.

Nifty Metal: The metal index lost 2.6 percent to settle at 2,564. So far this year, the index has lost over 18.5 percent.