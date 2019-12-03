Markets at close: How major stocks and indices fared on Tuesday
Updated : December 03, 2019 03:51 PM IST
Indian shares ended lower on Tuesday with the Nifty below 12,000 levels dragged by banking, metal and auto stocks.
The Sensex settled 127 points lower, or 0.3 percent, to close Tuesday's trade at 40,675.
The Nifty50 lost 54 points, or 0.45 percent, to settle at 11,994.
