MarketBuzz Podcast With Vivek Iyer: Sensex and Nifty50 likely to open lower today — all eyes on Infosys and Mindtree

Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are likely to start Wednesday's session with mild gains, following three back-to-back days of losses. Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures — an early indicator of the Nifty index — rose as much as 75.5 points or 0.4 percent to 17,015.5 ahead of the opening bell on Dalal Street.Investors awaited quarterly results of IT majors Wipro and HCL Tech due later in the day for domestic cues, after TCS, India's largest software exporter, kicked off the corporate earnings season this week.Globally, concerns persisted about the impact of steep hikes in interest rates on economic growth.

Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are likely to open lower on Thursday, continuing to fall after a day's breather, amid weakness across global markets as concerns persisted about the impact of steep rate hikes on economic growth.

Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures — an early indicator of the Nifty index — fell as much as 66 points or 0.4 percent to 17,039 ahead of the opening bell on Dalal Street.

Investors awaited the financial results of Infosys and Mindtree due later in the day for cues, after TCS kicked off the earnings season on a strong note.

