Marketbuzz Podcast with Vivek Iyer: Sensex, Nifty 50 to open lower; domestic inflation data in focus

Indian benchmark indices — Sensex and Nifty 50 — are on August 14 expected to start on a slightly weaker note in the holiday-truncated week as earnings season draws to a close, ahead of domestic retail inflation data due later in the day.

India's GIFT Nifty on the NSE International Exchange was down 0.28 percent at 19,432 at 7:58 am.

Corporate earnings season will likely end on Monday, with consumer giant ITC and telecom service provider Vodafone Idea among hundreds of companies scheduled to report quarterly results.

In today’s session, market participants will also track the CPI inflation data and minutes of the US FOMC meeting.

In the previous session Friday, the benchmark Nifty 50 settled 0.59 percent lower at 19,428.30, while the S&P BSE Sensex settled 0.56 percent lower at 65,322.65. The Nifty 50 fell 0.45 percent last week, logging losses for the third week in a row.

Indian markets will be closed on August 15 for Independence Day celebrations.

