Marketbuzz Podcast with Vivek Iyer: Sensex, Nifty 50 set for muted start on mixed global cues

Indian benchmark indices — Sensex and Nifty 50 — are likely headed for a subdued start on August 23 following weak overnight cues from the US and Europe markets. Traders also await the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) policy meeting minutes and a key global central bankers' gathering.

India's GIFT Nifty on the NSE International Exchange was up 0.24 percent at 19,360.50 at 8:19 am.

The US indices continued a downward trend with banking stocks on Wall Street witnessing weakness as rating cuts continued. The Dow and Jones ended half a percent lower while the tech heavy NASDAQ index managed to eke out a very minor gain.

Crude oil prices saw sell off and the futures ended lower below the $80 a barrel mark. Brent futures went lower by half a percent to $84 a barrel mark.

Asian shares held tight ranges this morning, as investors awaited results from Nvidia to see if the sector's lofty valuations can withstand a jump in bond yields, while still gloomy factory readings from Japan left sentiment fragile.

In the domestic market yesterday, the benchmark indices were largely flat in a range bound trading session, ending on a positive note but action continued in the midcap and small cap indices. The midcap index hit a fresh record high in yesterday's trading session, clearly indicating the strength in the broader end of the markets.

Meanwhile, TVS Supply Chain IPO is set for its debut today.

