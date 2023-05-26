Marketbuzz Podcast with Vivek Iyer: Sensex, Nifty 50 set for a mild start on slightly mixed global cues

Marketbuzz Podcast: SGX Nifty is indicating a mild start to our own market indices — Nifty50 and Sensex — today morning. Tune in to the podcast for more news and cues ahead of today’s market session

The market managed to end the May series on quite a strong note with two consecutive series of games with the Nifty sharply recovering from the intra-year lows, and today we we are looking at going into the fresh June series.

It’s a slightly soft setup in terms of the global markets, as a significant amount of uncertainty has gone ahead and introduced significant volatility in the US market. However, on Thursday, the Nasdaq closed higher by almost 1.7 percent on the back of sharp results from Nvidia. Meanwhile, the European markets continued their decline.

On Thursday, there was quite a sharp downtick as far as oil prices were concerned as Russia downplayed prospects of further production cuts in the next OPEC+ meeting. Brent futures yesterday closed low by almost 3.6 percent trading, now closer to the $75.5/barrel mark. .

The markets ended the May series on a strong note with last time buying coming in heavy weights such as Reliance, ITC Ltd , etc which aided the sharp intra-day recovery. Even in the broader end of the market, you actually saw advances out in the declines in a significant manner.

Key things to watch out for in today’s trading session include, result reactions to Zee Entertainment, SAIL. Regarding companies such as Aster DM, some stake sale buzz over there will also keep the particular stock active today.

Asian markets today are slightly mixed and the SGX Nifty is indicating a mild start to our own markets today morning.

