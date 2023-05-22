Marketbuzz Podcast with Vivek Iyer: Sensex, Nifty 50 likely to start session on a muted note

Marketbuzz Podcast with Vivek Iyer: Indian benchmark indices — Sensex and Nifty 50 — are likely headed for to begin today's trading session on a muted note, tracking global cues. Tune in to the podcast for more news and cues to track ahead of today’s market session

As we wind down towards the end of the fourth quarter and the FY23 earnings season, a whole host of companies will be declaring their results this week, which will keep market parts extremely busy.

The US markets last week ended with gains despite worries as well as multiple debates regarding the debt ceiling limit. And cues in European markets make them slightly positive.

If you look at the weak that went by, crude oil prices, rent futures actually ended lower by over 0.8 percent at slightly about the $75.5 a barrel-mark, while future is now fading closer to the $72 a barrel mark.

Last week, Indian markets actually saw a bit of a sell-off with the Nifty snapping a three-week gaining streak. This was despite the slight gains that we saw on Friday, Indian markets.

In fact, the whole of last week actually saw selling at higher levels with a lot of gap up openings that the markets are actually being sold into. In Friday's trading session, it was the top sectoral gainer and in fact, the broader markets were the one that saw a bit of profit booking and underperformed the benchmark in dice important cues to watch out for today.

And along with that, you know, there will be anticipation of earnings such as BPCL, etc, that are expected to deliver their results today. Asian markets are indicating a mixed start to Monday’s trading session. SGX Nifty is indicating a slightly muted start for our own markets.

