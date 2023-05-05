English
Marketbuzz Podcast with Vivek Iyer: Sensex, Nifty 50 likely to open with minor cuts amid weak global cues

Profile image
By Vivek Iyer   May 5, 2023 8:37 AM IST (Published)
Marketbuzz Podcast with Vivek Iyer: While Indian equities e nded the previous session with gains above the 18,200 level, Sensex, Nifty 50 on May 5 are likely to open with minor cuts amid weak global cues. Tune in for more

Decoding taxation for NRIs: Latest rules, claim process and more

May 4, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

World View: BRICS expansion can be beneficial but with risk of Beijing turning it into soft power tool

May 4, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Midair Musings: The grounding of GoFirst—an aviation veteran's take on what happens next

May 4, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read

This mutual fund turns Rs 10,000 SIP into Rs 1.14 crore in 23 years

May 3, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

As the truncated week ends with today’s session, global queues have remained quite muted through all four trading sessions this week.
Two major events took place this week with both the USA as well as the ECB going ahead and hiking rates as far as the Fed funds as well as the ECB rate is concerned both by 25 basis points.
Looking at the overnight set up, US markets ended lower for the fourth straight session.
All of the US indexes ended with cuts and post marketers. European markets too ended on a negative queue after the ECB delivered the 25 basis points hike.
Meanwhile, Apple delivered its results and it's been a blowout to quarter with both revenues as well as bottom line meeting analysts’ expectations.
The Indian market, however, continues to outperform. On May 4, Indian markets ended with gains to turn positive for 2023. In fact, Nifty 50 ended up above the 18,200 level.
Important use watch out for today. Key results include Britannia and result reactions to track include TVS Motor and United Breweries.
Asian markets are indicating a muted start after the weak handover.
Tune in to the Marketbuzz Podcast for more market cues
X