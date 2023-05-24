Marketbuzz Podcast with Vivek Iyer: Sensex, Nifty 50 likely to open lower amid mixed global cues

Marketbuzz Podcast: An important cue to watch out for today is the wind-down of the earnings season. Hindalco, Cummins India, NALCO, and Nykaa are among some of the companies expected to post their results today. Tune in to the podcast for more news and cues to track in today’s session

Indian indices — Sensex and Nifty 50 — are likely to open lower on May 24 following a very mixed set of queues from global indices. Indian markets too have been very range bound with a bit of volatility, especially in yesterday's last hour of trading session.

US indices ended lower between 0.7 percent to 1.2 percent. Given the fact that there continues to be a stalemate regarding the US debt ceiling remit, European markets too ended lower.

In the global handover overnight, crude oil prices gained a bit given the fact that a Saudi Energy Minister has warned speculators against short selling. On the back of that, Brent futures gained a percent to $76.8 a barrel.

An important cue to watch out for today is the wind-down of the earnings season. Hindalco, Cummins India, NALCO, and Nykaa are among some of the companies expected to post their results today.

