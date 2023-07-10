Marketbuzz Podcast with Vivek Iyer: Sensex, Nifty 50 likely to open in the green today

GIFT Nifty indicates a start in the green for Sensex and Nifty 50 today. Tune in to the podcast for more cues and news to track ahead of today’s session

Indian markets continue to be an outlier as far as global equity markets are concerned. While most of the global equity markets are seeing a pullback from the recent record rally that's been set worldwide in equity markets, Indian markets continue to display their strength even in the week gone.

In the week gone by, the US markets ended with cuts on Friday, while the European markets ended with gains, following steep cuts in the previous sessions. However, the handover has been slightly muted. Also, given the fact that oil prices are a bit of a bump up as far as Friday is concerned.

The Indian markets have a lot of cues to watch out for. The markets did see a significant sell-off on Friday. However, despite Friday’s steep fall, the Indian markets have ended with gains of over a percent in the week gone by. This continues to indicate that the bulls are in firm grip at this point of time.

The Asian markets today did see a muted start, but have recovered since then. GIFT Nifty is indicating a positive start.

When it comes to primary market activity, new listings have seen a tremendous surge and Ideaforge was one. It is a key example where the stock almost doubled on the listing day itself.

Today, we will see the listing of Cyient DLM and its subscription was very strong.

The other key data point would be to watch out for the monthly mutual fund data. AMFI will be releasing the June mututal fund data and the SIP numbers especially will be something that the markets will be keenly anticipating.

Lastly, the results season will kick off this week, with TCS and other tech majors reporting their numbers.

The results season will kick off this week, with TCS and other tech majors reporting their numbers.