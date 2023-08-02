Marketbuzz Podcast with Vivek Iyer: Sensex, Nifty 50 likely set for a subdued start, tracking global cues

Marketbuzz Podcast: The GIFT Nifty is indicating a start in the red for Indian markets today, August 2. Titan, Mankind Pharma, Hindustan Petroleum, are expected to deliver their earnings today. Tune in to the podcast for more cues

There has been a siginificant development overnight that will keep equity and markets on edge throughout today's trading session. Rating agency Fitch has downgraded the US long-term rating to an AA plus from an AAA stance that they had earlier. And as far a the US finances are concerned, they have highlighted that there is a deterioration.

They have also called off significant risks that the US economy could face.

Most of Asian markets today are trading in the red and even the GIFT Nifty is indicating a subdued start as far as our own markets are concerned.

US markets yesterday ended on a mix closed. The Nasdaq cooled off almost half a percent and Dow Jones was the only index that saw a bit of green.

Crude oil prices continue to remain the joker in the pack, given the fact some profit booking was witnessed from three month high levels. However, today morning, once again, crude oil futures continued their surge upwards.

Indian markets on Tuesday ended the session with minor cuts. The one particular pocket or segment of the market that continues to outperform has been the PSU pack, when you're talking about names like Coal India, NTPC, a lot of power stocks, a lot of PSU stocks, you know where the shareholding of which the government has a significant stake, has seen a significant re-rating and that trend continued yesterday.

