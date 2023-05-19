Marketbuzz Podcast with Vivek Iyer: Sensex, Nifty 50 likely to open in the green, tracking global cues

Marketbuzz Podcast with Vivek Iyer: Indian benchmark indices — Sensex and Nifty 50 — are likely headed for a start in the green, tracking global cues. Tune in to the podcast for more news and cues to track ahead of today’s market session

We know we are ending a week where you actually saw the Nifty underperform, and the Nifty saw profit booking emerge at all higher levels. In fact, the Indian markets have declined continuously for the past three trading sessions. On Thursday, the Nifty did see a gap of opening and it also saw a favourable global backdrop. However, despite that, it could not hold on to the opening gains yesterday.

Meanwhile, the US markets ended with gains. The Dow Jones ended around 0.4 percent higher and the S&P 500 as well as Nasdaq, both ended with gains of over a percent now, against a favorable backdrop.

Also we are now coming towards the end of the fourth quarter FY23 earnings season. What we are actually seeing is a lot of buying activity was being witnessed, and has continued. However, despite that, the Nifty and in fact, even the broader end of the market has seen some profit booking. The Nifty has now fallen over 300 points from Monday's high of 18,458. In fact, the Bank Nifty is off almost 400 points from Monday's high.

Now on the week-to-date basis, the Nifty is down almost 1 percent now. The results that the markets will likely react to include Bata, United spirits, InterGlobe Aviation.

NTPC, Power Grid, JSW Steel, will be delivering their results.

So overall, you know, while we are currently in the thick of the earnings season, we are coming to the end of it and next week onwards, markets will look for fresh use as far as the direction of the market is concerned.