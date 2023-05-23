Marketbuzz Podcast with Vivek Iyer: Sensex, Nifty 50 likely open higher on improved global cues

Marketbuzz Podcast: Indian equity indices — Sensex and Nifty 50 — are likely to open marginally higher on after gains in the previous session, as global cues improved on progress in US debt ceiling talks. Tune in to the podcast for more news and cues ahead of today’s market session

Indian equity indices — Sensex and Nifty 50 — are likely to open marginally higher on May 23, after gains in the previous session, as global cues improved on progress in US debt ceiling talks.

At 8:11 am, India's NSE stock futures listed on the Singapore exchange were up 0.15 percent at 18,362.50. Meanwhile, most Wall Street equities closed higher on Monday after debt ceiling talks resumed in the US. The European markets too saw quite a bit of a mix closed.

As the quarterly results season nears the end, it must be noted that the January to March 2023 quarter has not been as bad as anticipated by some analysts on the Street.

Crude oil prices yesterday gained amidst hopes of better demand forecast towards the second half of this particular year. Brent futures are now trading closer to the $76 a barrel mark.

Indian markets saw quite a bit of up move as the Adani group stocks outperformed significantly. IT stocks continued their trend higher, however, Nifty Bank underperformed in yesterday's trading session.

Some important queues to watch out for result reactions from BPCL and Shree Cement that declared their numbers post market as yesterday. Ashok Leyland and Dixon Technologies would be declaring the results today.

