Marketbuzz Podcast with Vivek Iyer: Sensex, Nifty 50 likely headed for muted start

Indian benchmark indices — Sensex and Nifty 50 — are likely headed for a flat start on August 18 after US equities declined on rate concerns and choppiness in Asian equities on deflation and demand worries in China.

India's GIFT Nifty on the NSE International Exchange was up 0.13 percent at 19,309 at 8:01 am.

On Thursday, Nifty 50 and Sensex fell on Thursday, dragged by information technology (IT) stocks. The bluechips are down over 0.25 percent each this week so far as the equity risk has continued for this third trade session. The Nifty ended below the crucial 19,400 mark.

Overnight on Wall Street, the Dow Jones closed lower by nearly 300 points and the NASDAQ was the most impacted, losing over 1.2 percent in yesterday's trading session.

Asian market cues were also subdued this morning.

Among stocks to watch are Punjab National Bank, Shriram Finance, Trent, TVS Motor, Zydus Lifesciences as these firms are to be included in Nifty Next 50, with effect from September 29.

