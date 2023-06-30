Marketbuzz Podcast with Vivek Iyer: Sensex, Nifty 50 likely headed for gap-up opening

Marketbuzz Podcast: Sensex and Nifty 50 are likely headed for a gap-up start as SGX Nifty was trading with a premium this morning. Tune in to the podcast for more cues and news ahead of today's market session

Indian benchmark indices — Sensex and Nifty 50 — are likely headed for a gap-up start on June 30 as SGX Nifty was trading with a premium of more than 110 points from Nifty Futures Wednesday close.

The futures and options contracts July series will begin today as the Indian markets resume after a short one-day break.

Overnight cues remained positive in the US markets as the economy’s first quarter GDP came in very strong at 2 percent.

Back home, the day before yesterday's trading session was a historical day as the Nifty 50, Sensex and Nifty Bank indices touched fresh all-time highs.

The momentum is extremely strong and as the broader end of the markets advances out, continuing to outpace declines, the number of stocks near all-time highs, near 52-week highs is at an all-time high as well.

A couple of very large block deals came in, especially in the Adani group stocks.

The important cues to watch out for primary market activity remain quite strong today as another company called PKD Ventures would be open for subscription. Today is a large day to subscribe to the Cyient DLM IPO.

