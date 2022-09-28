MarketBuzz Podcast With Vivek Iyer: Sensex and Nifty50 likely to open sharply lower today

Mini

Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are likely to start Wednesday's session sharply lower amid weakness across global markets, as worries persisted about aggressive policy tightening by the Fed. Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures — an early indicator of the Nifty50 index — fell as much as 195.5 points or 1.1 percent to 16,859.5 ahead of the opening bell on Dalal Street. Investors awaited the outcome of a key meeting of the RBI's Monetary Policy Committee due this week.