MarketBuzz Podcast With Vivek Iyer: Sensex and Nifty50 likely to open lower ahead of RBI policy announcements

Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are likely to make a gap-down opening on Friday ahead of the outcome of a three-day meeting of the RBI's rate-setting panel. Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures — an early indicator of the Nifty index — fell as much as 89 points or 0.5 percent to 16,723 ahead of the opening bell on Dalal Street. The market will enter the October futures & options series after the Nifty50 fell four percent in the September series — its worst performance in a series since May 2022.

