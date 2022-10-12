MarketBuzz Podcast With Vivek Iyer: Sensex and Nifty50 likely to open higher today — all eyes on Wipro and HCL Tech

Mini

Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are likely to start Wednesday's session with mild gains, following three back-to-back days of losses. Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures — an early indicator of the Nifty index — rose as much as 75.5 points or 0.4 percent to 17,015.5 ahead of the opening bell on Dalal Street. Investors awaited quarterly results of IT majors Wipro and HCL Tech due later in the day for domestic cues, after TCS, India's largest software exporter, kicked off the corporate earnings season this week. Globally, concerns persisted about the impact of steep hikes in interest rates on economic growth.