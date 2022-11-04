MarketBuzz Podcast With Vivek Iyer: Sensex and Nifty50 likely to make a muted start today

Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are likely to start the last trading session of the week on a muted note, amid losses across most other markets around the globe amid concerns that interest rate hikes may continue for longer than anticipated earlier. Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures — an early indicator of the Nifty index — were last up 3.5 points at 18,118 ahead of the opening bell in India, having moved within a range of 48 points around the flatline earlier in the day. A number of corporate are due to report their quarterly results during the day, including Titan, TVS Motor, Britannia, Cipla and Tatva Chintan.

